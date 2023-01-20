Cooler and mainly cloudy weather ahead

Get ready for a lot of cloudy days over the next week or so but not much precipitation. The weather pattern will be quiet and a bit cooler for a while.
Today: Cloudy and a bit cooler with a few flurries early, then some peeks of sun possible in the afternoon.
High: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet
Low: 16 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal.
High: 25 Wind: West-Southwest 5-15
Don't expect too much change from day-to-day through the weekend or next week, except that the high temps will gradually cool down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s from today through Tuesday, then fall a bit. On Wednesday and Thursday the mercury will only reach the low 20s and next Friday the high might only top out in the upper teens.
Winds will be a little breezy this morning out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, then settle down into the 5 to 15 mph range this afternoon and remain in that range for the next few days.
There might be a few breaks of sun this afternoon, otherwise, a very cloudy pattern is ahead. The next time we might see a few peeks of sun will be later Sunday afternoon and perhaps Monday morning.
As far as precipitation chances go, as the colder weather pattern develops next week we will have a couple of weak troughs of low pressure and cold fronts moving through the area so there is at least a slight chance of snow showers each day from Monday evening through Friday. Even though we might have some flakes of snow each day next week, it will not likely add up to much accumulation.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - A storm in the Upper Midwest produced heavy snow and gale force winds. Up to 27.5 inches of snow was reported along the Lake Superior shoreline of Michigan, with 22 inches at Marquette. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)