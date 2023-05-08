Cooler & damp today, then much nicer

Cooler and damp weather will be in the area once again for today. After today, it looks pretty nice through most of the work week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers developing.
High: 60 Wind: East 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.
Low: 45 Wind: NE around 5
Tuesday: Patchy fog early, then a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible in the Northwoods later in the day.
High: 71 Wind: Variable around 5
Cloudy skies will be in the area for most of today and along with an east wind it will be a lot cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to around 60. A batch of showers will move up from the south and affect much of the area by late morning and into the afternoon. The rain will be more widespread south of Marathon County, but some drops of rain will fall in the north as well. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.
From Tuesday through Friday, it will be warming up once again and most of the area should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow and in the mid 70s from Tuesday through Friday. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm in the far north on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most locations should be dry.
A low pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring more clouds later Friday and a chance of showers or storms toward evening. This same storm system will keep the clouds and rain chances around Wisconsin into the weekend. As of now, it looks like any rain or storms will be more scattered on Saturday and more widespread on Sunday. High temps will still be near 70 on Saturday, then drop into the 60s for Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1784 - A deadly hailstorm in South Carolina hit the town of Winnsborough. The hailstones, measuring as much as nine inches in circumference, killed several persons, and a great number of sheep, lambs and birds. (David Ludlum)