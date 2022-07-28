Cooler for a couple of days

It will feel a little like Fall for today then a gradual warm-up will ensue. The warm-up will continue all the way into next week when it will feel hot once again.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Brief light showers or sprinkles likely around midday and into the afternoon, especially north of Wausau.
High: 74 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable.
High: 75 Wind: NW 10-15
You will see a good amount of sunshine during the morning hours today, then some clouds will develop around lunchtime and those clouds could produce some brief light showers or sprinkles heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side, ranging from the upper 60s in the Northwoods to the mid 70s south of Stevens Point. Winds will be a little gusty, out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
High pressure will start to move into the area tonight and it will control our weather all the way through Sunday afternoon. This means dry weather and more sun than clouds. Friday will remain a little below normal with highs in the mid 70s, then it will warm up over the weekend. Highs on Saturday should climb into the low 80 and on Sunday the mercury will reach the mid 80s.
A weak cold front moving in from the northwest will create a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will be slightly cooler, then it will turn warmer once again. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s, then on Wednesday, we could see low 90s in the area.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1986 - Severe thunderstorms moving out of South Dakota across Iowa produce high winds which derailed eighteen piggyback trailer cars of a westbound freight train near Boone, IA. Sixteen of the cars fell 187 feet into the Des Moines River. The thunderstorms also spawned a number of tornadoes, including one which caused twenty-five to fifty million dollars damage at Sloan, near Sioux City, IA. (Storm Data)