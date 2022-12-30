Cooler today but still above normal through the weekend

Cooler weather is in the area today but overall the trend will remain mild for this time of year. Some light precipitation might fall New Years Eve, but nothing significant will hit the area until early next week.
Today: Cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy and cooler.
High: 29 early, then falling into the mid 20s Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 11 Wind: Light
Saturday: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon.
High: 33 Wind: SE 5-10
Today will start out cloudy then we should see some breaks of sun. You will need your heavier coat again as temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Even though it will be colder, temps will be near normal for this time of year, in the 20s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be chilly as skies remain partly cloudy and lows drop down to near 10 degrees. So, it will be a chilly start on Saturday but with a little sun at times through early afternoon, the mercury should rise into the low 30s.
New Years Eve will be fairly mild with temps in the mid to upper 20s. The only concern is a weak trough of low pressure moving through that could spark a few light snow showers or a light wintry mix of precipitation. At the most, there might be a half inch of snow around or shortly after midnight.
The weather should dry up again on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Highs will remain in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday as a stronger storm system moves into the Midwest. This next storm could bring some heavier rain or a wintry mix of sleet and snow to the area Monday night into Tuesday. A bit of scattered snow could linger into Wednesday as well. Temps will cool off into the 20s once again for Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1933 - The temperature reached 50 degrees below zero at Bloomfield, VT. It was the coldest reading in modern records for New England. The temperature at Pittsburgh NH reached 44 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)