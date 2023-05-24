Cooler today but warmer weather is on the way

More clouds will be in the sky for today but they will not produce much rain. A continued dry and sunny weather pattern will develop over the next few days.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy, much cooler, and a bit breezy. A few sprinkles possible.
High: 66 Wind: East 10-15
Tonight: Some clouds early, then clearing with patchy frost possible.
Low: 38 Wind: East 10-15
Thursday: Sunny and quiet.
High: 68 Wind: SE around 10
In addition to having more clouds today, it will be much cooler, and a bit breezy. With highs in the 60s, it will still be decent for this time of year. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle, but most areas will be dry. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.
With clearing skies tonight, low temps will drop into the 30s for most areas and there could be some patchy frost. Otherwise, high pressure will move into the area tomorrow and bring plenty of sunshine. This same high pressure system will dominate our weather through the weekend and even into early next week. The main concern in the weather will once again be the potential for some patchy frost Friday morning.
In addition to many sunny days ahead, it will be warming up. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and then in the low to mid 70s for Friday. Over the weekend, the mercury should reach the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday. Memorial Day will feel Summer-like with highs in the low 80s. The mercury could top out in the mid 80s on Tuesday.
The next small chance of rain or storms will develop on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-May-2023
On this date in weather history:
1894 - Six inches of snow blanketed Kentucky. Just four days earlier as much as ten inches of snow had fallen across Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Six days earlier a violent storm had wrecked nine ships on Lake Michigan. (David Ludlum)