Cooler today, then some rain

Cooler weather is in the area for today and temperatures will remain fairly seasonal going forward. In addition, the weather pattern will remain fairly dry.
Today: Mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 66 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool.
Low: 45 Wind: SE around 10
Thursday: Gradually increasing clouds, breezy, and milder, with showers and thundershowers likely later in the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: South 15-25
You might want a jacket on early today, but you can take it off once again this afternoon as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. It will be a comfortable day for working outside with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
A cold front will approach Wisconsin from the northwest on Thursday. Ahead of this front, we will see increasing clouds, breezy, and milder conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. When the front arrives late in the afternoon, there will be scattered showers and a few thundershowers. There does not appear to be much risk of severe weather and rainfall amounts will probably not be too high. A quarter to half an inch is most likely in the spots that get hit with a heavier shower.
After the front moves through we will see much cooler air sweep into our area. Highs on Friday will mainly be in the 50s. In addition, we will have partly or mostly cloudy skies, breezy northwest winds, and a few spotty light showers or sprinkles.
Thankfully, the weather will turn better for the weekend. We should experience a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 70. The weather will be dry except for a slight chance of spotty showers late Sunday.
Monday will be seasonal again with highs in the upper 60s, then we will have a gradual warm-up for the rest of next week with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase a little again late next week.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms ravaged the south central U.S. with severe weather for the third day in a row. Thunderstorms spawned another nineteen tornadoes, for a total of fifty tornadoes in three days. A strong (F-2) tornado injured 14 persons and caused two million dollars damage at Apple Springs TX. Baseball size hail was reported at Matador TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)