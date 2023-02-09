Cooler tomorrow then mild for the weekend

Snow will be mostly in the far southern parts of the area for today, then it looks like a quiet weather pattern for a few days. The weekend is looking quite mild as well.
Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy with a chance of light snow or flurries. A couple of inches possible well south and east of Marathon county.
High: 36 Wind: North 15-25
Tonight: Blustery and partly cloudy with a few flurries possible.
Low: 18 Wind: NW 15-25
Friday: Much cooler. Partly cloudy and breezy in the morning then more sun developing.
High: 26 Wind: NW 10-20
The weather will become cloudy and breezy for today with a chance of light snow around central Wisconsin, but not much accumulation. A bit more snow could fall south of Highway 21. There might be 1 to 3 inches in a couple of locations in the far south or east. Highs will be in the 30s with a north wind developing at 15 to 25 mph. A few flurries could be in the area tonight, then we should see more sun developing on Friday. The northwest wind will cool things down a bit more. You can expect highs in the 20s tomorrow.
The weekend is now looking warmer. Highs temps should be in the upper 30s to around 40 on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be more sun on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday but both days will be nice for being outside.
Early next week will be mild as well with more clouds on Monday and a bit more sun on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and in the low to mid 40s for Tuesday. The next chance of snow or a wintry mix of precipitation will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1933 - The temperature at Moran, WY, located next to Teton National Park, plunged to 63 degrees below zero to establish a state record. The temperature at the Riverside Ranger Station in Montana dipped to 66 below zero to establish a record for the state, and a record for the nation which stood until 1954. (David Ludlum)