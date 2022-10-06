Cooler weather for a couple of days

A cold north wind will develop for today and it will bring in the coldest weather of the season so far. Thankfully, the chilly weather will not last too long.
Today: A period of scattered showers early, then a few breaks of sun around midday before scattered showers develop again in the afternoon, mainly around Wausau and farther north. Breezy and cooler, with temperatures falling throughout the afternoon.
High: 58 Wind: North 15-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 34 Wind: North 5-15
Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly with light rain or snow showers possible in the far north (well north of Marathon county) through midday.
High: 48 Wind: NW around 10
A few scattered showers will move through the area early today then we should have a few breaks of sun around late morning and midday before a few more showers will develop during the afternoon. The afternoon showers will be mainly lake effect rain showers and occur around Wausau or farther north. Temperatures will be warmest around midday when we have a few breaks of sun. Highs should reach the upper 50s to around 60 at that time and then fall slowly during the afternoon. Winds will develop out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.
Temperatures will fall all the way down into the 30s overnight and then only rebound up into the 40s on Friday. It will be the coldest day of the season so far. A few lake effect rain or snow showers could still affect the far north through midday. We will see some patchy sun at times, but it will be chilly.
Over the weekend, the weather will improve. It will be a little breezy on Saturday but the west wind will help to warm high temps into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will also help it feel a little better. Partly cloudy skies will prevail on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Highs will hit the upper 50s again on Monday and then the mercury should climb into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front moving into the area Sunday evening might produce a light shower or two, otherwise, the next chance of showers will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a stronger cold front once again moves in from the north.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1836 - A second early season snowstorm produced eleven inches at Wilkes Barre PA and 26 inches at Auburn NY. All the mountains in the northeastern U.S. were whitened with snow. (David Ludlum)