Damp and Mild for a couple of days yet

More mild weather will be in the area for today and tomorrow then a big change will occur. Colder weather will develop and it will stick around for a while.
Today: Rain and storms ending early, then mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild.
High: 61 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Rain and storms likely, mainly in the Northwoods, otherwise mostly cloudy, blustery, and quite mild.
Low: 59 Wind: South 12-22
Thursday: Blustery, warm, and mostly cloudy with a couple rounds of rain and storms around midday and into the afternoon.
High: 64 Wind: South 15-25, becoming SW
In addition to the milder weather for today, we will experience a bit of rain and a few storms early in the Northwoods. Once that is done, there will be a few spotty sprinkles or showers in the North, but nothing major. Much of the area will be dry, cloudy, and breezy through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Some rain and storm activity is possible in the Northwoods overnight but most of the area will again be dry and very mild. Low temps will be in the upper 50s. The south wind will continue to keep things warm on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The weather will not be as dry though. We will experience a round or two of rain and thunderstorms around midday and into the afternoon. A couple of the storms might also be on the strong side with gusty winds or even an isolated tornado.
The rain will move out early Thursday evening and then the cold trend will begin. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s. It will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers. The snow shower activity will be mainly north of Wausau.
Some scattered flurries could fly over the weekend, otherwise just be prepared to wear a warmer coat. High temps on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the low to mid 30s. The cold trend will continue for early next week with high temps from Monday through Wednesday remaining in the low to mid 30s. A few snow showers could develop on Tuesday and Wednesday but it does not look like there will be a lot of accumulation. With low temperatures below freezing for several days in a row, the ground will freeze up for the season.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - High winds prevailed along the eastern slopes of the Rockies from the afternoon of the 8th into the early morning hours of the 9th. Winds of 50 to 80 mph prevailed across the northwest chinook area of Wyoming, with gusts to 100 mph. Winds in Colorado gusted to 97 mph at Fritz Peak (located near Rollinsville) the evening of the 8th, and early in the morning on the 9th, gusted to 78 mph west of Fort Collins. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)