Damp at times until later in the weekend

If you remember what yesterday was like then you will know what the weather will be like over the next couple of days. It will be damp at times, then drier weather will develop late in the weekend.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and a little humid with periodic showers or storms.
High: 78 Wind: South 5-15
Tonight: Variable clouds with a few lingering showers.
Low: 63 Wind: SE around 5
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain at times and maybe some rumbles of thunder.
High: 76 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10
An upper level low pressure system is tracking through the Midwest and it will bring more scattered showers and thundershowers at times today and tomorrow. There will be more clouds than sun and high temps will be in the 70s. It will not be continuous rain, so you can still get outside to enjoy a few of the festivals and county fairs around the area. Winds will be out of the south today at 5 to 15 mph and then shift to the east-southeast around 5 to 10 mph on Saturday.
The is a slight chance a light shower or patchy drizzle could linger into Sunday morning, otherwise, we should experience better weather with the sun breaking out in the afternoon and highs reaching the upper 70s.
The nice weather should continue from Monday through most of Wednesday. Each day should bring us sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Late Wednesday a weak low pressure system moving in from the west will bring a small chance of showers or storms and that chance will continue on Thursday. Even with more clouds, high temps on Thursday will be a little above normal, reaching the upper 70s.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1986 - The temperature at San Antonio, TX, soared to an all-time record high of 108 degrees. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)