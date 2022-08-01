Decent Summer weather for most of this week

Generally warm and dry weather is on the way for the upcoming week. A couple of the days will be pleasant, a couple of the days will be muggy, and the precipitation chances will be sparse.
Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then decreasing clouds, breezy, and less humid.
High: 78 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible late.
Low: 56 Wind: Light & Variable
Tuesday: A slight chance of a storm early, otherwise partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.
High: 84 Wind: South 10-20
Today will be one of the pleasant days of the week. We will have some clouds around during the morning, then more sun will be breaking out during the afternoon. Winds will be refreshing and out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. High temps should be in the mid 70s in the north and around 80 farther south.
A warm front moving in from the west late tonight into Tuesday morning might spark an isolated storm or two, otherwise, Tuesday is looking dry, breezy, and warmer with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will rise into the 80s and it will turn more humid during the afternoon.
A cold front moving in from the northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will again bring a chance of thunderstorms. In contrast to late tonight, the thunderstorms rolling through early Wednesday might be more numerous and there is a risk of a few stronger storms. Any storm activity should be ending Wednesday morning, then the clouds and humidity will gradually decrease.
Thursday should be another pleasant day with a good amount of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80. Friday is looking dry and fairly sunny as well with a bit warmer conditions. The last day of the workweek should have highs in the 80s.
The warmest day could turn out to be Saturday when the mercury could rise up to around 90. Another chance of storms will likely develop Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1986 - A powerful thunderstorm produced 100 mph winds and large hail in eastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri causing 71 million dollars damage, and injuring nineteen persons. It was one of the worst thunderstorms of record for Kansas. Crops were mowed to the ground in places and roofs blown off buildings along its path, 150 miles long and 30 miles wide, from near Abilene to southeast of Pittsburg. (The Weather Channel)