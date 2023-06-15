Dry and mainly sunny weather

The dry weather continues. There is not much chance of rain until late next week. It will feel a lot more like Summer as well from this weekend into next week.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 74 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 45 Wind: North-Northeast around 5
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 80 Wind: Variable around 5
One thing different about today is that it will be a lot cooler. Highs will only be in the 60s in the Northwoods. Low to mid 70s will be felt farther south in our area. Skies will start out partly cloudy, then more sun will develop in the afternoon.
It will be dry today and there won't be much rain near our area for the next 7 or 8 days. A weak trough of low pressure will move across Minnesota and get close to our area Saturday night and Sunday but there is only a very slim chance a shower or storm could reach the far western part of our area (western Taylor, Clark, Jackson, or Price counties.)
Otherwise, skies will be partly or mostly sunny every day through the middle of next week with temperatures warming up. Highs will be around 80 on Friday and then in the low to mid 80s on Saturday. The mercury should top out in the mid 80s on Sunday and then reach the mid to upper 80s from Monday through Thursday.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1957 - East Saint Louis was deluged with 16.54 inches of rain in 24 hours, a record for the state of Illinois. (The Weather Channel)