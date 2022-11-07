Dry today, then the rain chances increase

Colder air has moved into the area but it will not stay cold for too long. The mid-week time frame should be a bit milder with some rain chances.
Today: A good amount of sunshine. Cool and rather breezy yet in the morning.
High: 44 Wind: NW 10-20 tapering to near 10 in the afternoon
Tonight: Variable clouds and cool.
Low: 31 Wind: Becoming East 5-10
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, a little breezy, and a bit warmer.
High: 50 Wind: SE 10-20
Look for more sunshine today in most of the area. The wind will still be noticeable this morning, but then die down this afternoon. Northwest winds will be in the 10 to 20 mph range early, then diminishing to 5 to 10 mph late. High temps should be in the 40s, which is normal for this time of year. Tomorrow will be breezy again and a little milder. High temps should reach the upper 40s to low 50s with increasing clouds.
Tuesday night will have the first chance of rain this week. The rain should taper off as we head into Wednesday, but there might be some lingering showers yet in the north through the afternoon. Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60.
Highs will be around 60 again on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with the rain chances increasing once again. We might even hear some rumbles of thunder. The weather system moving through on Thursday will eventually draw in some much colder air late this week. Some rain showers could linger into early Friday, then it will turn windy and much colder. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and there might be some snow showers Friday evening.
Windy and cold conditions will continue through the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s. On Saturday and Sunday. Some flurries could be in the air, but the only chance of measurable snow will be in the far north where some lake effect snow could develop.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1951 - At 7 AM a blinding flash, a huge ball of fire, and a terrific roar occurred over parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, caused by a disintegrating meteor. Windows were broken in and near Hinton OK by the concussion. (The Weather Channel)