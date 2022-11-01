Enjoy the warm conditions for a couple of more days

It is the first of November, but it feels more like the first of September. The warm weather will last a couple more days, then a big rain event will develop.
Today: Sunny and pleasant
High: 67 Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Clear and quiet.
Low: 43 Wind: Light SE
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Near record high temps.
High: 70 Wind: South 10-18
Today will be a lot like yesterday with a lot of sunshine and mild temps. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s and the winds will be light – out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Many locations will be close to record highs. Another difference tomorrow will be a little more wind out of the south. The south wind will keep blowing on Thursday and keep temperatures mild. We will see a few more clouds drifting in during the afternoon and highs temps should reach the upper 60s.
A cold front coming in from the west will bring a chance of rain late Thursday night. This cold front will stall over our area on Friday and continue to produce rain. A low pressure system moving up from the south on Saturday will interact with the front and produce even more periods of rain. It looks like a rather grey and damp 48 hours between Friday and Saturday. Rain amounts could be up to 2 inches. Highs temps will be near 60 on Friday and then in the 50s for Saturday.
The wet weather should end early Sunday, then we will have a bit cooler weather for a couple of days. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s. On Monday, the mercury will top out in the upper 40s. Another chance of rain could develop late Monday night into Tuesday.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1966 - Santa Anna winds fanned fires, and brought record November heat to parts of coastal California. November records included 86 degrees at San Francisco, 97 degrees at San Diego, and 101 degrees at the international airport in Los Angeles. Fires claimed the lives of at least sixteen firefighters. (The Weather Channel)