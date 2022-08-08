Enjoyable late Summer weather on the way

It will damp early today but plenty of dry weather is ahead. In addition to a good amount of sunshine this week, temperatures will be comfortable.
Today: Any light showers or drizzle ending early. Some breaks of sun developing in the afternoon.
High: 74 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Clear and cool with areas of fog.
Low: 52 Wind: Becoming calm
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10
Any light showers or drizzle will be ending early on today. Clouds will stick around through midday or early afternoon before breaking up a bit. When the sun comes out the temperatures will jump. Most of the day will be in the 60s, then later this afternoon we should have highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph and this will help turn conditions less humid.
Some fog will form later tonight, otherwise high pressure is moving into the area and it will keep the weather dry and mostly sunny for the rest of the workweek, except perhaps Wednesday. A weak cold front will drift in from the north on Wednesday afternoon and it will produce a slight chance of isolated storms. Otherwise, the next slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will be over the weekend – on both Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine from Tuesday through Friday. Even on Saturday and Sunday, we will have off-and-on sun. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday, reach the low to mid 80s on Wednesday, then settle into the comfortable 70s on Thursday. From Friday through Monday temps will be a little above normal, but still nice, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-August-2022
On this date in weather history:
1983 - The temperature at Big Horn Basin, WY, reached 115 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)