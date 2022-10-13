 Skip to main content
Enter the Snowfall Contest

  • Updated
  • 0

The temperatures are falling and so will the snow - in the not-too-distant future. Whether you love the snow, or not so much, we have an opportunity to have some fun with it. The First Snowfall Contest for 2022 is now live. Predict when the 1st inch of snow falls in Wausau and you could win big prizes from Schierl Tire and Service. The top prize is a $250 gift card that can be used at any Schierl Service Center or “The Store” locations.

The Store Gift Card

The first inch sometimes falls in October but it has fallen as late as December 28th. Keep in mind that the entry period runs through Wednesday, October 19th. If 1 inch of snow falls during the entry period, it does not count, so enter a date after October 19th. Enter here, and good luck! Listed below are the dates of the first inch of snow over the last few years of the contest.

2011: November 9th

2012: November 24th

2013: November 20th

2014: October 31st

2015: December 28th

2016: November 22nd

2017: November 1st

2018: November 9th

2019: November 26th

2020: October 25th and 26th

2021: November 14th

Tags

