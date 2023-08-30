Expensive and counterproductive efforts to "save the planet"

It was many years ago that I blogged about the futility of the planned high-speed rail in California. It was so long ago that I forgot when it began. I had to look up the history of the project once again and it officially began in 2008.
At the time, I suggested that it would be much more expensive than originally planned and would probably never be finished. That forecast seems on track considering the latest budget projections and delays.
In 2008, I suggested that if they were serious about the high-speed rail and wanted to get it done quick with a lower cost, they should just tear up I-5 and put the train tracks there instead. There would be little need to purchase new land. They could get rid of automobile traffic as well by removing the freeway. Alas, that is not what is happening.
This is fairly common with current alternative energy and transportation projects. They mostly turn out more expensive and not good for the environment. As I blogged about previously, solar farms are replacing the natural woodland in Wood County and customers are paying more for electricity, a lose-lose situation.
The same goes for wind farms. If it wasn't for government subsidies, the wind farms would not be installed, because the companies would not make money and/or the electricity cost would be too high. A Danish off-shore wind farm installer recently saw their stock crash when they alerted investors that government money might be drying up.
I used to be a big promoter of alternative energy efforts. Seeing the results after the last 10 or 20 years, I am no longer so enthused. It would be great to have clean, cheap, and abundant energy, but huge solar and wind farms are not getting us to that endpoint. Regular electric consumers are getting poorer while huge international corporations are getting richer. The economics of wind and solar do not add up.