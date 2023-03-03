Fairly mild through Sunday, then snow Sunday night

More quiet weather is on the way for today and tomorrow. The next chance of significant snow will hold off until late Sunday.
Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then some hazy sun at times.
High: 37 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet
Low: 22 Wind: NW around 5
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few flurries possible later in the day.
High: 38 Wind: West around 10
We will see some hazy sun at times for today but in general, there will be more clouds than sun. Even though there will be more clouds than yesterday, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer. Most locations should have high temps in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the mid to upper 30s and more clouds than sun. The one difference is that there might be a few flurries later in the day on Saturday.
We will start out with a little sun early in the day on Sunday then we will see increasing clouds as a low pressure system moves in from the west. This weather-maker will bring a good chance of snow toward evening on Sunday and there could be some accumulation Sunday night. Periodic snow will continue on Monday as well as the storm system moves into eastern Wisconsin. The snow will likely mix with a little sleet or rain south of Marathon county. Snow amounts will likely be in the 3 to 4 inch range for many locations, but a few spots could see 6 or so inches of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday and then remain in the mid to upper 30s on Monday.
The middle of next week will be quiet with more clouds than sun once again. The main trend you will notice is cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 30s on Tuesday, drop into the low 30s for Wednesday, and then remain in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday. It won't be bitter cold for this time of year, just a few degrees below normal.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 2003 - It was a day of temperature extremes. Miami reached a high temperature of 90 degrees, the earliest observed 90 degree temperature since March 5, 1964. Meanwhile Marquette, MI, dropped to 30 degrees below zero, the lowest temperature ever recorded in the city in March.