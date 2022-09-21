Fall weather has arrived

Autumn weather has arrived and it will stick around for a while. The weather will also be drier than normal for the next week or so but a few light showers could fall over the weekend.
Today: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. A few sprinkles possible in the Northwoods during the afternoon.
High: 68 Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool with a few sprinkles in the north.
Low: 45 Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then turning sunny. Breezy and crisp.
High: 59 Wind: North 10-20
You will feel a fresh Fall breeze in the air for today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. In addition, temperatures will be a lot cooler under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 60s. Highs will also be in the 60s over the next few days except for tomorrow when highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. It will be in the low 60s on Friday, mid 60s on Saturday, and then in the low 60s once again for early next week.
Tomorrow will definitely be a crisp fall day with some clouds in the morning, then more sun in the afternoon. Friday will be the opposite with clear skies early, then increasing clouds. With the clear skies in the morning on Friday, there will likely be some frost in the Northwoods and traditional cold spots around the area.
The highest chance of rain in the forecast is Friday night. It will be some light shower activity that will then continue off and on over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will not be the worst Fall days ever, but you will have to dodge a few raindrops from time-to-time and there will be more clouds than sun. Get out your Fall jackets and flannel shirts. The season has changed.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1938 - A great hurricane smashed into Long Island and bisected New England causing a massive forest blowdown and widespread flooding. Winds gusted to 186 mph at Blue Hill MA, and a storm surge of nearly thirty feet caused extensive flooding along the coast of Rhode Island. The hurricane killed 600 persons and caused 500 million dollars damage. The hurricane, which lasted twelve days, destroyed 275 million trees. Hardest hit were Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island NY. The ""Long Island Express"" produced gargantuan waves with its 150 mph winds, waves which smashed against the New England shore with such force that earthquake-recording machines on the Pacific coast clearly showed the shock of each wave. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)