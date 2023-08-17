Feeling like Fall today but that won't last long

The wind has shifted and it will feel a lot like Fall for one day. Summer will return for the weekend with high temps about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Today: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or sprinkle possible.
High: 73 Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Clearing and cool with patchy fog.
Low: 50 Wind: NW around 5
Friday: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10 to SW
The wind has turned to the northwest and this means much cooler air in the region for today. A few spots in the Northwoods will have highs in the upper 60s. Most areas should reach the low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and a couple of isolated showers or sprinkles will move through Northcentral Wisconsin. The northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph might also bring a bit of wildfire smoke in from Canada. Therefore the Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality alert for today and some smoke might stick around through tomorrow.
High pressure will be in control of our weather tomorrow and that means a good amount of sun and comfortable temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Over the weekend and into early next week it looks like a warm spell of weather will develop. It will turn more humid as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, in the low 90s on Sunday, then reach the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. It looks like a fairly dry stretch of weather as well but with the heat and humidity building, there is a small chance a thunderstorm or two could move through the area. As of now, it looks like a small chance of storms could develop on Saturday and Monday, but pay attention to future forecasts as the timing of the thunderstorm activity could change.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1915 - A hurricane hit Galveston, TX, with wind gusts to 120 mph and a twelve foot storm surge. The storm claimed 275 lives, including forty-two on Galveston Island, with most deaths due to drowning. Of 250 homes built outside the seawall (which was constructed after the catastrophic hurricane of 1900), just ten percent were left standing. (The Weather Channel)