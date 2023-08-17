 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory until 6:00 AM CDT Monday. This advisory affects
the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Feeling like Fall today but that won't last long

  • Updated
  • 0
sdrhjth

Weather

The wind has shifted and it will feel a lot like Fall for one day. Summer will return for the weekend with high temps about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Today: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or sprinkle possible.

High: 73 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clearing and cool with patchy fog.

Low: 50 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10 to SW

The wind has turned to the northwest and this means much cooler air in the region for today. A few spots in the Northwoods will have highs in the upper 60s. Most areas should reach the low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and a couple of isolated showers or sprinkles will move through Northcentral Wisconsin. The northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph might also bring a bit of wildfire smoke in from Canada. Therefore the Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality alert for today and some smoke might stick around through tomorrow.

High pressure will be in control of our weather tomorrow and that means a good amount of sun and comfortable temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Over the weekend and into early next week it looks like a warm spell of weather will develop. It will turn more humid as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, in the low 90s on Sunday, then reach the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. It looks like a fairly dry stretch of weather as well but with the heat and humidity building, there is a small chance a thunderstorm or two could move through the area. As of now, it looks like a small chance of storms could develop on Saturday and Monday, but pay attention to future forecasts as the timing of the thunderstorm activity could change.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-August-2023

On this date in weather history: 1915 - A hurricane hit Galveston, TX, with wind gusts to 120 mph and a twelve foot storm surge. The storm claimed 275 lives, including forty-two on Galveston Island, with most deaths due to drowning. Of 250 homes built outside the seawall (which was constructed after the catastrophic hurricane of 1900), just ten percent were left standing. (The Weather Channel)

Tags

Recommended for you