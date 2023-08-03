A break from the heat in our future

Summerlike weather was in full effect today and may lead to a few popup showers and storms by the end of the night. Otherwise, we will clear out as a cold front passes through. Temperatures tomorrow will remain above average but it will be noticeably less humid. The nice weather continues into Saturday, but we will likely not make it through the weekend without rain.
Tonight: Becoming mainly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 60 Wind: NE around 5
Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid but still warm.
High: 84 Wind: NE 5-10
Friday Night: Scattered clouds and comfortable.
Low: 58
Saturday: Variable clouds and seasonal. (A chance of rain late at night.)
High: 82
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Potentially a few afternoon storms.
High: 77
Don't expect any widespread rain but more hit-or-miss activity tonight. The cold front will stall over the northern half of the state, so there might yet be a stray thunderstorm on Thursday, otherwise, it will be another warm day with high in the 80s. It will be muggy tomorrow morning but then the humidity will start to decrease during the afternoon.
More comfortable and dry weather will be in the area for Friday and Saturday. There will be some patchy clouds at times and highs will reach the low 80s.
The next chance of more significant rain will come later in the day on Sunday. With increasing clouds and the rain chance, it will be slightly cooler on Sunday with the mercury topping out in the upper 70s. The storm system moving in Sunday afternoon might linger a bit into Monday as well, producing a small chance of rain to begin next week. Otherwise, it looks like a cooler and drier trend for most of next week. Highs will be in the 70s on most days.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms representing what remained of Hurricane Chantal drenched Wichita, KS, with 2.20 inches of rain in four hours during the early morning. Thunderstorms developing in Minnesota produced wind gusts to 85 mph at Baudette during the afternoon, and softball size hail at Lake Kabetogama, during the evening. Jamestown, ND, reported a record hot afternoon high of 103 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)