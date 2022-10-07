A Cold Friday

The warm air from earlier this week has moved out, and many of us may see our coldest high temperatures since April. We could even see a few snow showers in the northwoods this morning before we start to clear out.
Friday: A small chance of light rain or snow possible in the morning, mainly north of Highway 8. Otherwise partly cloudy and cool.
High: 48 Wind: North 5-10
Friday Night: Clearing and cold.
Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit milder.
High: 57
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with the chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning north of Highway 8. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. We should clear out more tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies for our Saturday. We should also rebound a bit with our temperatures, climbing into the mid to upper 50s. We should push back into the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds during the day.
We'll see similar weather on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s, with a few spots possibly hitting 60 degrees. We'll warm up even more on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers late Tuesday into Tuesday night as our next storm system approaches.
We'll see a better chance for showers during the day on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. We'll cool off again by Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Most of us will stay dry on Thursday, but we could see a few light rain or snow showers in the northwoods during the day on Thursday as winds turn out of the north.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1970 - Widespread flooding took place across Puerto Rico. Rainfall amounts for the day ranged up to seventeen inches at Aibonito. A slow moving tropical depression was responsible for six days of torrential rains across the island. Totals in the Eastern Interior Division averaged thirty inches, with 38.4 inches at Jayuya. Flooding claimed eighteen lives, and resulted in 62 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - Morning fog in the central U.S. reduced the visibility to near zero at some locations. Morning lows of 28 degrees at Rockford IL and 24 degrees at Waterloo IA were records for the date. Afternoon highs of 92 degrees at Hollywood FL and Miami FL were records for the date. (The National Weather Summary)