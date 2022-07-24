A Cooler Week Ahead

Cooler air has moved into the Badger State, and it will stick around for a little while. In fact, we may see temperatures below average for most of, if not the entire, week ahead. However, it will also be a relatively quiet week.
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Becoming partly cloudy late.
High: 78 Wind: West 10-15
Monday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers and storms late in the day, with a better chance Tuesday night.
High: 81
Temperatures on Monday will be similar to what we saw on Sunday, with most of us topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We should see a good amount of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected. We could see a few more clouds move in by evening, but it will remain quiet. We should be partly cloudy on Tuesday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. We could also see a few showers and storms pop up later in the day, but most of us should stay dry until after sunset. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s - likely the warmest day of the week for most of us. We'll see a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday night.
We could see a few lingering showers early Wednesday morning, but otherwise we'll clear out, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be even cooler, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.
We should clear out again by Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We should push back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday, and partly sunny skies Sunday - we could also see a few showers and storms pop up by the end of the day Sunday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1980 - Claudette, a weak tropical storm, deluged southeastern Texas with torrential rains. The Houston suburb of Alvin received 43 inches, a 24 hour record for the U.S. (David Ludlum)
1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds in Oklahoma, and over Nebraska and Wisconsin. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Brainerd, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)