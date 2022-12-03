A Couple Light Snow Chances

It was a sunny but cold start to the weekend, but the blast of cold and windy conditions won't last. In fact, many of us will be at least ten degrees warmer to end the weekend on Sunday. Then, more snow will be possible at times into the week ahead.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold but still a bit breezy.
High: 30 Wind: SW 10-15
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by morning.
Low: 19 Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow, especially in the morning. Light accumulation possible.
High: 32
We'll see plenty of sunshine again to end the weekend on Sunday, and our temperatures should climb back up closer to average. We'll likely top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, but not as windy as most of us saw on Saturday. Clouds will move back in by Monday morning as our next storm system approaches. This will lead to some light snow developing after sunrise and continuing through the morning hours. Some light accumulations will be possible - most of us will see under an inch, but a narrow band of 1-2 inches is possible, with the best chance of that being in central Wisconsin. Snow should come to an end by the afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 20s and low 30s.
We'll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. A few snow showers will be possible late, with better chances for light snow into Tuesday night. Once again, some light accumulation will be possible overnight. A few flurries could linger into Wednesday morning, but for the most part, we should see quiet conditions on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s. We'll see partly cloudy skies again on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We should be quiet again on Friday with partly cloudy skies, and highs again in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could see a few snow showers on Friday, but they will be few and far between. Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies early, with increasing clouds late. More snow showers will be possible Saturday night, which could also extend into Sunday as well.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1983 - Birmingham, AL, was drenched with 9.22 inches of rain in 24 hours. The rains caused severe flash flooding which literally submerged traffic. (The Weather Channel)