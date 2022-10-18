A few more days of cold weather

The past few days have felt much more like winter than fall but that pattern will not hold on forever. Temperatures will gradually be on the rise through the mid part of the week before much milder weather returns heading into the weekend. Additionally, a period of dry weather is settling in so we will likely not see any rainfall (or snow) until the end of the weekend and start of next week.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cold
Low: 28 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Mixed skies, breezy, and cool.
High: 46 Wind: NW 10-20
Wednesday Night: A few clouds and chilly.
Low: 29
Thursday: A bit warmer with partly cloudy skies.
High: 52
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much milder.
High: 63
Expect another cold start to the day as clearer skies tonight will lead to rapid heat loss and breezy winds will continue. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 20s towards the early morning on Wednesday with wind chills around 20 degrees or in the teens in the northwoods. Wednesday will have mixed skies with times of abundant cloud cover and times of abundant sunshine. The brightest part of the day is expected to be around noon. Highs will reach the mis 40s but the chill will remain in the air with a northwesterly breeze.
Thursday will turn a bit better, reaching the low 50s with partly cloudy skies but will not be quite as nice as the rest of the forecast. Friday will not only return a few degrees warmer than normal but turn quite mild with highs reaching near 63 degrees. Friday will also be very pleasant with a small breeze and abundant sunshine.
The nicest weather will settle in this weekend. Saturday should be one of the nicest fall days with highs in the mid 60s and plenty of sun. Early AM temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 30s but warm rather quickly in the morning. Make sure to enjoy the beautiful weather. Sunday will start bright and sunny but turn cloudy by the afternoon. Sunday, while cloudier than Saturday, is expected to be the mildest in the forecast with highs topping out near 70 degrees.
While the weekend will be very nice, it will not last forever. Sunday night there is a good chance of rainfall and even a chance of thunderstorms. It is unclear if any storms will be strong at this time. Rain will also likely continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Enjoy the brighter skies ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably cold air began to invade the central and eastern U.S. Light snow fell across northern Maine, and snow was also reported in the Great Lakes Region, including the Chicago area. Bismarck ND was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 9 degrees above zero. Five cities in Florida reported record high readings for the date, as temperatures warmed above 80 degrees. Miami FL reported a record high of 90 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)