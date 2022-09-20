A few more storms before fall weather

Central and southern Wisconsin woke to some heavier rain and thunderstorms earlier today and the chance for rainfall will now shift to the northwoods. The storm prediction center has issued a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather for Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Ashland, and Iron counties as a few strong thunderstorms are set to develop. While many will not see any storm activity, isolated strong storms will be capable of high winds and hail so make sure to keep your eye on the radar and watch for any potential warnings. Storm formation will be between 7 PM and Midnight before clearing out.
Tonight: A 60% chance of widely scattered storms through about midnight in the northwoods then partial clearing.
Low: 59 Wind: Bec. NW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, blustery, and cooler. An isolated shower or sprinkle possible during the afternoon, especially north of Wausau.
High: 68 Wind: NW 15-25
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 45
Thursday (First day of Astronomical Fall): Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Still a bit breezy and crisp.
High: 59
Friday: Areas of frost likely around daybreak with temperatures in the 30s. Otherwise sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. (a few light showers possible at night)
High: 62
Fall will arrive a day early on Wednesday with temperatures around 10-15 degrees cooler than the past few days. The wind is expected to shift to the northwest with a chilly breeze of 15-25 miles per hour so our mid-upper 60s may feel more like low 60s. While it wont be cold, you will likely want more than a t-shirt and shorts. The chance for rain isn't too high, but as the cold front passes it will likely bring a few scattered sprinkles or light rain showers. Much cooler weather remains ahead.
Our first day of astronomical fall will start on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Despite the crisp and cool air, Thursday should be a nice day plenty of sunshine. The clear skies will bring some of the coolest weather of the early season overnight however. Friday morning will wake to potential widespread frost with forecast low temperatures in the upper 30s. It is possible that some cities in the northwoods may break the freezing point for a moment but not a guarantee. If you have any sensitive plants you may want to bring them inside. Otherwise Friday will have increasing clouds and ac chance of rain late.
Weekend temperatures look to rebound back closer to normal by around 5-8 degrees. There does seem like there will be a chance for rainfall, but totals at the moment look light with scattered rain expected.
Stay safe if nearby any thunderstorms tonight! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 987 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Oklahoma and west Texas. In Oklahoma, a thunderstorm at Seiling produced three inches of rain in one hour, golf ball size hail, and wind gusts to 60 mph which collapsed a tent at the state fair injuring nine persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)