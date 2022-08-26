A Few Weekend Showers

Outside of some early fog, skies are clearing after a cloudy day Thursday. We should see plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week, but rain chances will return over the weekend. However, it will not be a washout of a weekend - there will be more dry hours than rainy ones.
Today: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 79 Wind: Light and variable
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 56 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Variable clouds and a bit breezy with a 30% chance of showers or storms, mainly west of Marathon county.
High: 80 Wind: South 10-15
Sunday: More clouds than sun, breezy, and turning humid. A 40% chance of scattered rain and storms.
High: 82
Any fog this morning will be short-lived, and once that clears out we should see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Friday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s - a great way to end the week.
There will be some changes as we head into the weekend, as our rain chances will go up at times. A slow-moving storm system will approach the area, bringing the potential for rain along with it. Our first chance will come during the morning on Saturday as the leftovers from an area of rain Friday night work into the area. These showers will be weakening, and not everyone will see them - in fact, they may even fizzle out before they get here. The areas with the best chance to see these morning showers will be west of Highway 51. Otherwise, most of us should remain dry for most of the day on Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots possibly reaching the low 80s. Another chance for showers and storms will return for all of us Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. However, it will not be nonstop rain all day - the showers and storms will be off and on. It will be muggy though, and highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
The chance for rain will continue into Monday - in fact, Monday will likely be the day where we have the best chance for showers during the day. It will also be muggy again, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. We should see the humidity drop during the day on Tuesday as we clear out, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.
We'll remain mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, but we will be a bit cooler. However, it will still be comfortable and around average for this time of year, topping out in the mid to upper 70s both days.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1883 - Krakatoa Volcano exploded in the East Indies. The explosion was heard more than 2500 miles away, and every barograph around the world recorded the passage of the air wave, up to seven times. Giant waves, 125 feet high and traveling 300 mph, devastated everything in their path, hurling ashore coral blocks weighing up to 900 tons, and killing more than 36,000 persons. Volcanic ash was carried around the globe in thirteen days producing blue and green suns in the tropics, and then vivid red sunsets in higher latitudes. The temperature of the earth was lowered one degree for the next two years, finally recovering to normal by 1888. (David Ludlum)
1987 - Showers and thunderstorms drenched northern Illinois during the morning and afternoon hours pushing August rainfall totals for Chicago, Moline and Peoria to new all-time highs for any month of the year. By the end of August, Chicago had received 17.10 inches of rain, which easily surpassed the previous record of 14.17 inches established in September 1961. (The National Weather Summary)