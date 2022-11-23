A Mainly Quiet Thanksgiving

It's been a nice couple of days for Thanksgiving travel, and we should continue that stretch for the most part, although there will be a couple of minor things to watch out for over the next 24 hours. Overall though, expect quiet weather for a little while.
Tonight: Gradually increasing clouds with patchy fog.
Low: 28 Wind: SE around 5
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries later in the day.
High: 41 Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday Night: Flurries possible early, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Low: 27 Wind: South-Southeast around 5
Friday: Some clouds early, then turning mostly sunny.
High: 40
We'll see increasing clouds tonight into Thanksgiving morning, and some patchy fog could develop as well. This could lead to a few slick spots on the roads overnight and Thanksgiving morning - something to be aware of if you'll be travelling during that time. The fog should go away as the morning moves along, but we'll remain mostly cloudy all day long. We could also see a sprinkle or flurry later in the afternoon or evening, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll drop into the mid to upper 20s by Friday morning, and while we'll start Friday mostly cloudy, we should see more sunshine throughout the day. Highs will once again top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We should see plenty of sunshine again on Saturday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. We'll cool back down on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We should start quiet on Sunday, but we could see a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening - especially south and east of Wausau.
We'll clear out again on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low to mid 30s. Our next storm system will move in on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain and snow showers. We'll keep the chance for snow showers in the forecast on Wednesday as well, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great Thanksgiving! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2004 - An outbreak of severe thunderstorms produced reports of 54 tornadoes across portions of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama. In Texas's Hardin county, one person was killed with three injured when a tornado struck during the afternoon (Associated Press).