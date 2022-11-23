A Mainly Quiet Thanksgiving

Weather Alert

...ICY STRETCHES AND FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO THANKSGIVING MORNING... An increase in low-level moisture will result in a threat of fog late tonight, especially over central and north central Wisconsin. With temperatures falling below freezing, patchy freezing fog is also expected. Even in areas where fog does not develop, moisture may deposit on cold roads overnight, leading to patches of black ice. The icy conditions should be most prevalent between 3 am and 9 am Thursday. Holiday travelers should be alert for locally icy roads, and poor or rapidly changing visibilities, late tonight into Thanksgiving morning. The worst conditions are expected to occur in central and north central Wisconsin, where foggy conditions are most likely.