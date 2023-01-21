A Quiet Stretch Of Weather

After the snow we saw a couple of days ago, we're starting to settle down again. If you're hoping for more snow in the future, you may have to travel somewhere else, as the chances for any significant snowfall will be minimal here. However, we will still have a few chances for some lighter snow.
Sunday: Cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun late in the day.
High: 27 Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday Night: Another night with mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 14 Wind: West 5-10
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few snow showers late in the day.
High: 26
Even though we will stay fairly quiet over the next several days, we won't see a lot of sunshine either. We'll wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday morning, and while we could see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day, we'll still see mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s. We may see a bit more sunshine on Monday, especially earlier in the day. As we head into the afternoon and evening we could see a few light snow showers, but little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 20s.
We should see more cloud cover again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s yet again. Highs will stay there again on Wednesday as we bring in the chance for a few light snow showers under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will drop a bit by the end of the week, but as of right now, it doesn't appear to be a major Arctic outbreak by any means. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper teens and low 20s, with more of the same on Friday. We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with a few snow showers possible on Friday. We could see a few more snow showers on Saturday as well, with highs again in the upper teens and low 20s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1982 - The second of two major snowstorms to hit southern Minnesota came to an end. Minneapolis received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours to break the previous record of 17 inches in 24 hours established just a few days earlier. A record 38 inches of snow covered the ground following the two storms, with drifts ten feet high. (David Ludlum)