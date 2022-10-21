A Warm Weekend Ahead

We saw our temperatures climb a bit higher today, and they will continue to stay warm into the weekend. In fact, many of us will likely be even warmer both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy, and warmer.
High: 72 Wind: South-Southeast 10-20
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and mild.
Low: 54 Wind: SSE 10-15
Sunday: Warm and breezy with blue skies to start but turning more cloudy and windy in the afternoon. (Rain and a few thundershowers likely overnight)
High: 72 Wind: South-Southeast 10-20
We'll see plenty of sunshine to start the weekend, with mostly sunny skies all day Saturday. It will become a bit breezy, but those winds out of the south will help to warm us up even more than it did on Friday - highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see more of the same on Sunday when it comes to our temperatures, but while we should start out sunny, we'll see a bit more cloud cover by the afternoon. We should stay dry, but some showers and storms will become more likely Sunday night.
Showers will continue at times on Monday under mostly cloudy skies, and we should remain mild. It won't be quite as warm as the weekend, but highs will still push into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be the day of big changes in our temperatures as we fall back into the low to mid 50s. We could also see a few showers at times, especially south and east of Wausau.
We could see a few more isolated showers on Wednesday, once again mainly to the south and east of Wausau. Highs will again be cooler, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll remain cooler through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1934 - A severe windstorm lashed the northern Pacific coast. In Washington State, the storm claimed the lives of 22 persons, and caused 1.7 million dollars damage, mostly to timber. Winds, gusting to 87 mph at North Head WA, produced waves twenty feet high. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Unseasonably cold weather continued to grip the south central and southeastern U.S. Twenty cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Calico AR with a reading of 26 degrees, and Daytona Beach FL with a low of 41 degrees. Squalls in the Great Lakes Region finally came to an end, but not before leaving Marquette MI buried under 12.7 inches of snow, a record 24 hour total for October. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)