A warming trend for the last week of the year

It is still plenty chilly across the area with temperatures only topping out in the 0s Sunday afternoon, but thankfully the strong winds of the past couple of days will continue to tame down. Also, the temperature is definitely on the upswing for this final week of 2022!
There is a low pressure system passing southwest of Wisconsin into Sunday night that is bringing a broad swath of accumulating snow from the Dakotas across Minnesota, Iowa, toward at least southwest Wisconsin. There is a 20% chance that a dusting of snow could graze areas well southwest to south of Marathon County Sunday night. Otherwise, it looks cloudy with lows back to around zero to several degrees below in the north. Winds out of the west Sunday afternoon will become light northwest Sunday night.
Monday should turn fairly sunny as high pressure pushes in. It will be a touch warmer with high temperatures reaching the middle 10s. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph are expected. Tuesday looks partly or mostly cloudy and breezy. There could be some light snow sweeping mainly just north of Wisconsin by midday. Lows will be near -2 with highs in the lower to mid 20s. Gusty south winds of 15-20 mph will add a bit to the air though. You will need to bundle up a bit.
Even warmer air will flow into the region from Wednesday into the end of the week. High temperatures could jump to the mid 30s Wednesday, and upper 30s for Thursday and Friday. That is a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal. We could see fog develop at times as the warm and moist air comes over the cold snowpack in our region.
A couple of waves of low pressure could also sweep in from the southwest producing several chances of light rain or even some light mixed precipitation. The timing and amounts are still very uncertain though. Some models suggest a stronger system coming through Saturday with a potential of heavier precipitation, while other models keep that mostly south and east of our region. So, there are a lot of details to work out yet. Please monitor News 9 throughout the week for updates on that unsettled situation. Otherwise, temperatures could still reach the mid 30s next Saturday and fall a bit for New Year’s Day to about 30 degrees.
Merry Christmas, have a great week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:15 p.m., 25-December 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1983 - It was the coldest Christmas Day of modern record for the central and eastern U.S. More than 125 cities reported record low temperatures for the date, and thirty-four of those cities reported all-time records for the month of December. The temperature plunged to one degree below zero at Huntsville AL, and dipped to 14 degrees at Galveston TX. Snow covered the ground from the Pacific Northwest through much of the Great Plains Region to the Northern Appalachians. (The National Weather Summary)
2004 - Snow fell on Christmas Day in Deep South Texas. Snow totaled 4.4 inches in Corpus Christi, making it the second White Christmas ever. Farther north, Victoria had their first white Christmas on record when 12.5 inches of snow fell.