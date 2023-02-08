Accumulating snow possible Thursday

After a springlike day today, some winter weather will be headed to parts of the area tomorrow. High temperatres hit the mid 40s across the area today and, while still above normal, will drop to the mid 30s tomorrow. A passing weather system will move in as early as Thursday morning and could bring accumulating snow to a large part of the area.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Juneau, Adams, Waushara and Waupaca counties on Thursday
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 28 Wind: Becoming NE around 5
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow possible, mainly south and east of Marathon county where a few inches could accumulate.
High: 35 Wind: North 15-25
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers or flurries.
Low: 20
Friday: Breezy with flurries possible early, then decreasing clouds and seasonal
High: 26
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice again.
High: 34
The skies will cloud up for tonight as a large storm system moves up from the south. This storm will track mainly through southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday. It will be close enough to bring snow to parts of the area. There is a chance that central Wisconsin, including the Wausau area, could see an inch or two, but the highest chance of some heavy wet snow of a few inches will be south and east of Portage county.
The storm will move quickly eastward later Thursday leaving us with a few light snow showers or flurries Thursday night into early Friday morning. Otherwise, we should have decreasing clouds on Friday with cooler temps. After highs in the 30s on Thursday, the mercury will linger in the 20s on Friday.
The weekend is still looking good with highs in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday. Saturday will likely have more sunshine, but Sunday will be decent as well with a few breaks in the clouds. Mild weather will continue early next week with the next chance of rain or snow developing Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Unseasonably mild weather prevailed across the south central and eastern U.S. Twenty-two cities, including five in Michigan, reported record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 53 degrees at Flint MI surpassed their previous record by ten degrees, and the high of 66 degrees at Burlington IA exceeded their old record by eight degrees. (The National Weather Summary)