Accumulating Snow Possible

Some of us saw a few flurries and sleet pellets during the day on Thursday, and more snow showers will be possible for many of us on Friday as well. In fact, some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season on Friday.
Tonight: A few sprinkles or flurries early, otherwise variable clouds and cold.
Low: 31 Wind: West around 5
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers likely. A dusting to a half inch possible, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 42 Wind: SW 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and frosty
Low: 30 Wind: West ~ 5
We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight Thursday night, leading to mostly cloudy skies during the day on Friday as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, and only warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday. We will also likely see a round of snow showers move through the area during the day on Friday. If it stays cold enough, we could see some light accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces - a dusting to a half inch is possible, especially from Wausau to the north.
We should be slightly warmer on Saturday, although we will remain cool for this time of year - highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will be possible at times. We'll see more cloud cover again on Sunday, and a few sprinkles or flurries will again be possible at times - especially north of Wausau. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.
We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and once again a few flurries will be possible, mainly north of Wausau. Highs will be cooler, only topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s. We should finally start to clear out a bit on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be cool though, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We'll also bump it up a few more degrees on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1846 - A great hurricane tracked across Cuba, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The hurricane inflicted major damage along its entire path, which was similar to the path of Hurricane Hazel 108 years later. The hurricane caused great damage at Key West FL, and at Philadelphia PA it was the most destructive storm in thirty years. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A total of forty-three cities in the eastern U.S. and the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins WV and Marquette MI where the mercury dipped to 18 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)