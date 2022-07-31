Active weather Sunday night & this week at times

After a very pleasant weekend across Wisconsin, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through Sunday night. This is because of a cold front sliding in from the west. Northwest Wisconsin in particular will be prone to some severe weather including high winds and hail. The storms should gradually weaken as they track further east into the state, so there is just a marginal risk of severe weather over about the western half of the News 9 area Sunday night. Rain totals could vary from a trace to 0.10 inch in the southern part of the area to as much as 0.50 to 0.75 inch in some northern locations. Otherwise, it will be a mild and muggy night with lows around 64 degrees. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph becoming northwest late.
Monday should be partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. There might be some leftover sprinkles in the morning. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s far north to lower 80s south. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-20 mph, tapering down some in the afternoon.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonal with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. The next front will push across Wisconsin late Tuesday night through midday Wednesday and will likely generate some showers and thunderstorms. Again, some could be strong. Some models suggest heavy rain over one inch is possible in spots. That is certainly something we will be monitoring closely. It will be muggy Wednesday with partial sunshine possible later in the day. Lows should be in the upper 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Cooler and less humid air will surge back into Wisconsin Thursday allowing for plenty of sunshine. Highs may stay in the upper 70s. Friday also looks quiet, but it should start to warm up again. Highs could bounce up to about 85 degrees.
Saturday is projected to be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. At least there should be a good breeze to offer some cooling effect. A cold front slicing through Wisconsin Saturday night could produce showers and thunderstorms. Next Sunday is shaping up a bit cooler and less humid with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures may top out in the low 80s. It should stay seasonably warm into August 8th and 9th.
Have a great finish to your weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 31-July 2022
**On this date in weather history:1987 - The deadliest tornado in 75 years struck Edmonton, Alberta, killing 26 persons and injuring 200 others. The twister caused more than 75 million dollars damage along its nineteen mile path, leaving 400 families homeless. At the Evergreen Mobile Home Park, up to 200 of the 720 homes were flattened by the tornado. (The National Severe Storms Forecast Center)
1988 - Twenty-one cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Sioux City, IA, with a reading of 107 degrees. The reading of 105 degrees at Minneapolis, MN, was their hottest since 1936. Pierre and Chamberlain, SD, with highs of 108 degrees, were just one degree shy of the hot spot in the nation, Palm Springs, CA. (The National Weather Summary)