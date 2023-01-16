Active Week Of Weather

We've seen a little bit of everything so far to start off the week, with rain, freezing rain, and snow all appearing in some parts of the area. That will continue tonight into Tuesday morning before another storm system arrives later this week - one that will bring a better chance for accumulating snow for many of us.
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain, mixing with a few flakes of snow late.
Low: 35 Wind: East 5-10, to NW late
Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. Maybe a bit of drizzle as well. Light accumulation possible north of Wausau.
High: 36 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 26 Wind: NW 5-10
Scattered showers will continue through the night tonight, with snow mixing in with the rain in the northwoods. A bit of freezing rain is also possible in the northwoods, mainly north of Highway 8 overnight as well. Lows will linger around freezing in the northwoods, and in the mid 30s in central Wisconsin. Any rain should change over to snow by Tuesday morning, with scattered snow showers lingering through at least Tuesday morning, possibly into the early afternoon as well. Light accumulation will be possible, mainly north of Wausau, with the best potential to see a couple of inches being in the northwoods. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.
We should have a brief quiet period during the day on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds - although we'll likely see more clouds than sun for most of the day. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our next storm system will approach overnight Wednesday night, with snow showers moving in after midnight - especially south of Wausau. That snow will then become more widespread Thursday morning, with accumulating snow likely for much of the area - locations south and east of Wausau will likely see the heaviest amounts, with four to seven inches of snow possible. Snow will likely taper off by late afternoon into the evening. Highs will top out again in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We could see a few flurries on Friday, but no accumulating snow is likely. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more clearing possible late, and highs in the mid to upper 20s. We'll see more clouds than sun over the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday, and upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday. We should also see mostly cloudy skies to start next week, with a few snow showers also possible on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1990 - Heavy snow fell across the Prince Williams Sound area and the Susitna Valley of southern Alaska. Valdez was buried under 64.9 inches of snow in less than two days, including a record 47.5 inches in 24 hours. Up to 44 inches of snow was reported in the Susitna Valley. The heavy snow blocked roads, closed schools, and sank half a dozen vessels in the harbor. (Storm Data)