Additional showers and storms possible

A few strong thunderstorms remain possible tonight and scattered rain could also continue into Wednesday. We aren't expecting as heavy of rainfall as the past system but isolated storms will have the chance to develop damaging winds and hail. The main time for storm formation will be between 7 PM and midnight.
** A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Ashland, Iron, and Price counties until 10 PM tonight
Tonight: A chance of isolated storms, mainly in the Northwoods. Partly cloudy.
Low: 68 Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Blustery, cooler, and less humid. More clouds than sun with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 80 Wind: West to NW 15-25
Wednesday Night: Becoming mainly clear.
Low: 63
Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny and warm.
High: 85
Friday: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of spotty storms.
High: 85
A level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather continues in the northwoods tonight as well as a level 1 (marginal) risk in central Wisconsin. Strong storms will mainly be isolated to the north but storm development is possible across the entire area. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail.
Wednesday the circulating low pressure will likely bring more showers and a chance of a few stray thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall shouldn't be too heavy and we aren't expecting any severe storms. Most if not all activity will be during the morning and early afternoon. After 5/6 PM we are tracking clearing skies so there should be some sunshine by the end of the day. Wednesday will also be a blustery day with winds out of the northwest of 15-25 miles per hour. Fortunately this will clear the heat and humidity that has been looming over the area the past few days.
Thursday and Friday should be fairly nice with a good deal of sunshine and warm temperatures. Both days should be dry other than a small chance of isolated storms Friday. Humidity should remain mild until the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday of this week will be cloudier than Thursday and Friday and we are tracking the arrival of another frontal passage. This will bring humid weather back to the state, though highs will remain in the mid 80s. At this point there is a 60% chance of rain/storms Saturday evening as well as a chance of light rain Sunday.
The start of next week looks fairly nice with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
Pollen count for 7/19/2022 is:
Grass = 2 (Low)
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Fifteen cities in the western and the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Winnemucca, NV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Flagstaff AZ reported a record low of 34 degrees. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in New York State and New Jersey. High winds and hail two inches in diameter injured two persons and caused considerable damage to crops in the Pine Island area of central New York State. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)