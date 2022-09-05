Another bright and warm week

A very familiar weather pattern will be setting up yet again this week with abundant sunshine warmer than usual temperatures. While it may have been a cool weekend, it wont be long before we move back to the 80s. However, the nice weather pattern will not last forever as we are yet again tracking a chance of rain and storms as we approach the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet, with some patchy fog developing in spots.
Low: 52 Wind: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 78 Wind: Light and Variable
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies.
Low: 56
Wednesday: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 83
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and quite warm.
High: 85
Clear skies and quiet weather will once again bring a good chance of fog to the area early Tuesday morning. While the day wont have clear blue skies it will be another bright and nice day. Expect a few scattered cloudy and more cool early morning temperatures (upper 40s and low 50s). Tuesday is expected to be a touch warmer than our Labor day weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is expected to be much the same with even warmer highs sitting in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday is the warmest day we will see in the next week with highs in the mid 80s. This will be brought on by breezy south-southwesterly winds so there should be some relief if out in the sunshine. Thursday may also turn a bit humid with dew points near 60 degrees, though no rain is expected.
The next period of rain headed to north central Wisconsin will begin on Friday night. While most of the day should be dry there is a good chance of rain late amid increasing cloud cover. Rain is most likely in the evening or early overnight hours. This period of rain will be brought on by an approaching cold front.
After the cold front passes, it will make for much cooler, cloudier, and wetter weather. The weekend at the moment seems to have much more cloud cover than sunshine and highs in the low 70s. There is a decent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday but is still widely changeable.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced six to ten inches of rain in south central Kansas between 6 AM and Noon. Serious flooding was reported around Wichita, with water four feet deep along some roads. A cold front crossing the Northern High Plains Region produced wind gusts to 63 mph at Sheridan WY. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)