Another bright day before a chance of snow

We had a beautiful day today with abundant sunshine and another great day will shape up for tomorrow. Friday is likely to be the nicest day in the forecast as it will not only have sun, but low winds and nice temperatures. After Friday though, you will want to keep your eyes on the forecast as we are tracking our next chance of snow this weekend.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and chilly.
Low: 16 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice!
High: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday Night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance snow through early afternoon, mainly south and east of Wausau. A few inches accumulation possible.
High: 40
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 43
Saturday is the day when we might have to deal with snow once again. Right now it looks like a 60 percent chance of accumulating snow in the southeastern part of the area, mainly south and east of Wausau. There is a chance that the Wausau area could see a little snow, but the highest chance of a few inches of accumulation will be around Stevens Point or locations to the south and east, such as Wautoma, Bancroft, Adams, Coloma, Necedah, and Waupaca. This snow will be in the southeast through early afternoon, then move out. We could see a little sun later in the afternoon on Saturday and highs should rise up close to 40.
Sunday should be quiet again as it will be for the beginning of next week. The one day when there is a slight chance of snow showers is Monday. High temps will be seasonal again on Sunday, topping out in the low to mid 40s, then it will turn cooler. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Monday and then linger in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - An upper level storm system produced heavy snow in the Lower Missouri Valley. Snowfall totals ranged up to nine inches at Kansas City MO, with eight inches reported at Falls City NE, Columbia MO and Saint Louis MO. Thunderstorms produced heavy snow in the Kansas City area during the evening rush hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)