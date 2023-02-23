Another chance of snow before the weekend

The winter storm will be clearing out shortly but we will likely remain with some flakes and flurries for the rest of today. Overall, much of the area has received around a foot of snow or more over the course of the week and we could even see more snow before the weekend. Here is a look at a few snow totals as of the early afternoon, though many are vastly different from city to city due to blowing and drifting.
Plover: 10.7"
Wausau: 10.5"
Tigerton: 11.8"
Rhinelander: 8.3"
Lac Du Flambeau: 10.0"
Florence: 10.0"
Scandinavia: 11.3"
Arkdale: 12.0"
Mosinee: 10.6"
Dorchester: 10.0"
Marshfield: 14.0"
The portion of the total snowfall that fell in Wausau on Wednesday was 7.3 inches. This makes it a new record snowfall for February 22nd. The old record for February 22nd in Wausau was 4.8 inches set back in 1971.
For context, a typical "big" winter storm in Northcentral Wisconsin is 6 to 10 inches. We usually experience a couple of these each winter. Therefore, this snowfall is a little higher than the "typical" snowfalls, with many areas ending up with a foot or a bit more, over the course of two days.
Tonight: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds. Cold.
Low: -2 Wind: NW around 10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and chilly.
High: 17 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW
Friday Night: Cloudy with light snow likely. An inch or so accumulation.
Low: 8
Saturday: Variable clouds and a little milder.
High: 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pretty nice. (Freezing rain possible late at night)
High: 33
Moving forward we will clear out somewhat into our Friday making for sunny skies. Make sure to keep your sunglasses ready as the sun will reflect off of the new snow. Temperatures will be much cooler, starting a few degrees below zero in the morning and only reaching the teens by the afternoon. Friday night also has another chance of snow, mostly after midnight. We are looking at an additional inch or so.
The weekend will be mostly dry and much nicer with mixed skies and comfortable temperatures in the 20s and 30s. While no snow is expected, a system of rain will approach late Sunday. That system looks to move in not only Sunday, but also into Monday and may make for a significant ice storm to begin the work week. Temperatures will be decent however, with highs in the mid 30s. Seasonal and tame weather should preside over the area for the mid part of next week though a stray batch of light snow isn't out of the question.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologst Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A winter storm buried the Middle Atlantic Coast Region under heavy snow. Totals ranged up to 24 inches at Lancaster PA, with 23 inches at Coatesville PA. During the height of the storm Philadelphia PA received five inches of snow in just one hour. The Washington D.C. area was blanketed with up to 15 inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)