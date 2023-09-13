Another chilly night before warmer weather

Clouds will subside later today leading to a chilly night tonight. We are expecting lows to drop to the 40s and 30s which could cause some potential morning frost. Afterwards though, the sun will come out and make for a pleasant Thursday.
**Frost Advisory for areas north of Marathon County until 8 AM Thursday
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost in rural areas. A bit of fog possible.
Low: 40 Wind: Becoming calm
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 72 Wind: SW around 10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and quiet
Low: 51
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. A small chance of showers in the evening to overnight hours.
High: 72
Saturday: Variable clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers
High: 70
High pressure will keep things nice for tomorrow. With sunny skies and a southwest wind, highs will reach the low 70s. Friday will also be mild with a few more clouds moving in and highs in the low to mid 70s.
A couple of weak cold fronts will drift in from the northwest late Friday and into Saturday. These will conspire to produce a few light showers. Don't cancel any outdoor plans at this point since the rain will probably be scattered and not too heavy. By Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy once again. Highs should be around 70 on Saturday and in the upper 60s for Sunday.
Most of next week looks quiet and pleasant. The next chance of rain will not develop until late in the week. There should be a good amount of sun from Monday through Wednesday. It will be seasonal on Monday with highs in the upper 60s, then it will warm up a bit with highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed over the Central Plains Region, with a record low of 29 degrees at North Platte NE. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the Pacific Northwest, with a record high of 96 degrees at Eugene OR. Thunderstorms over south Texas produced wind gusts to 69 mph at Del Rio, and two inches of rain in two hours. (National Weather Summary)