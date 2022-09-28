Another cool night before warmer weather

We woke up to the coldest air so far this year earlier this morning and it looks like another chilly overnight is in store. While it wont be quite as cold, we are yet again expecting some frost development and potential below freezing temperatures in the area. Thursday is expected to be another nice day with a good deal of sunshine and will also be a touch warmer. Better yet, we will return to seasonal and even warmer than normal temperatures later this week.
Tonight: Mainly clear with patchy frost possible towards morning.
Low: 35 Wind: Light Southerly
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 63 Wind: South 5-10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and not as cold.
Low: 42
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 66
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer than normal.
High: 70
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be very nice with a good deal of sunshine and only a few passing clouds from time to time. Southerly winds developing overnight will bring some much desired heat back to the state so temperatures will steadily climb from the low 60s Thursday to 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will also not be as cool after tonight, moving from the 30s to 40s.
Sunday will begin cloudy with a chance of rain but ultimately be nice by the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain Sunday morning which will stunt temperatures from reaching the 70s like Saturday. Fortunately, the second half of Sunday looks nice with highs in the mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will remain pleasant with seasonal temperatures in the mid 60s. There will be scattered clouds each day but still a good mix of sunshine. Clouds are expected to increase on Wednesday with a chance for a developing rain system.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms produced up to ten inches of rain in southern Kansas and north central Oklahoma overnight. The Chikaskia River rose 2.5 feet above flood stage at Blackwell OK during the day causing flooding in Kay and Grant counties of north central Oklahoma. Early morning thunderstorms in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas produced 3.07 inches of rain in six hours at McAllen. Thunderstorms produced up to six inches of rain in southeastern Texas later in the day. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)