Another cool night before warming begins

Today started very chilly across Wisconsin as much of the state began the day in the 40s and even 30s in the northwoods. Tonight, won't be quite as chilly, but still on the cool side. Thankfully, this period of cool weather is almost at its end as we warm up towards the end of the week. There is a very high likelihood of record breaking temperatures at some point during the Labor Day weekend.
Tonight: Clear and cool with patchy fog. (Super full blue moon)
Low: 47 Wind: Light SE or calm
Thursday: Sunny and nice.
High: 78 Wind: South-Southeast around 10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and not quite as cool.
Low: 54
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.
High: 85
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and quite warm.
High: 89
High pressure is in control of the weather for today and will basically influence our weather all the way through early next week. There is a very slim chance a thunderstorm or two could form in the Northwoods on Friday or Friday night, otherwise, the next chance of substantial rain will be later Tuesday of next week.
There will hardly be a cloud in the sky today, tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a few scattered clouds. Winds will be light and out of the north-northeast today and then shift more to the south and southwest over the next few days. Friday and Tuesday will be more breezy than the other days.
The main story is the potential for record heat over the weekend. Today will be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be nice as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday is the day when you will notice the warmth returning with the mercury rising into the lower and mid 80s. On Saturday the highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 and then Sunday and Monday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. We could tie or break record highs on both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and it will be more humid.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1982 - A tropical depression brought torrential rains to portions of southern Texas. Up to twelve inches fell south of Houston, and as much as eighteen inches fell southeast of Austin. The tropical depression spawned fourteen tornadoes in three days. (David Ludlum) Record cold gripped the northeastern U.S. Thirty-one cities in New England reported record lows, and areas of Vermont received up to three inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)