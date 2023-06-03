Another Day Of Heat

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central WI including eastern Lincoln, eastern Marathon, southwestern Menominee, northern Waupaca, western Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weston, or 9 miles east of Wausau, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Weston around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rib Mountain, Wausau and Mosinee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH