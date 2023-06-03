Another Day Of Heat

It's been hot lately, and that will continue through the rest of the weekend across the entire area. However, some relief is on the way, as cooler air will eventually make its way back into the Badger state.
Sunday: Sunny early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower possible, mainly in the northwoods.
High: 88 Wind: East 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies.
Low: 60 Wind: ENE ~ 5
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds and cooler with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
High: 82
The heat will stick around through the end of the weekend, with highs on Sunday expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Most of the area will see more sun than clouds, but in the northwoods we could see a few more clouds, and a shower or two cannot be ruled out either. However, those showers will be few and far between. We'll have a slightly better chance for some showers and storms on Monday as a cold front passes through the area. This will not only bring those scattered showers and storms, but it will also cause our temperatures to drop. Highs Monday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies.
We should clear out on Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be a repeat as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, and we can't rule out a few showers and storms from popping up, mainly late in the day. However, most of us will likely remain dry. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see another chance for some scattered showers and storms on Saturday under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1921 - A cloudburst near Pikes Peak CO killed 120 people. Pueblo CO was flooded by a twenty-five foot crest of the Arkansas River, killing 70 persons. Fourteen inches of rain was reported at Boggs Flat, where a hard surface road through nearly level country was washed out to a depth of seven feet.