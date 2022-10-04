Another mild day ahead of a cold front

The mild weather continues across the state, and it looks like we have one more nice day in store before a cold front brings rain and much cooler temperatures. The cloud cover will continue but we will fortunately remain dry until later Wednesday. Thursday will turn blustery and cooler so make sure you dress on the warmer side.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 50 Wind: SW 3-5
Wednesday: Partial sunshine early then cloudy and mild again. A chance of light showers toward evening.
High: 71 Wind: SW 6-12
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers.
Low: 53
Thursday: A 60% chance of additional rain showers, especially in the morning. Blustery and much colder in the afternoon
High: 55
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler yet.
High: 48
Tomorrow will be another cloudy day but remain mild with highs reaching the low 70s. Any rainfall activity should be light and isolated to the last half of the day as scattered showers move in. No storms or significant downpours are expected, though it may be a nice idea to grab a light rain jacket if out in the later evening. Only a portion of the area will see any precipitation Wednesday but may on Thursday.
The cold front will pass through Wednesday night and make for big changes Thursday onward. Thursday will likely be warmest from 12AM - 1AM with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The afternoon will likely be cooler than the start of the day. Additionally, blustery winds will move in from 10-20 miles per hour making the wind chill a few degrees cooler. Rain is most likely during the first half of the day, though there is small chance in the afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be low (less than .25").
Friday and Saturday, while cooler, will be nice. Highs during this period will be chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows will sit in the 20s and 30s. Thankfully high pressure will bring a great deal of sunshine to combat the cooler weather.
The last half of the forecast from Sunday into next week returns to normal with highs in the low 60s. There is a 30% chance of rain overnight Sunday and a slim chance of rain on Tuesday, but otherwise the period seems dry.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Temperatures dipped below freezing in the north central U.S. Five cities in North Dakota and Nebraska reported record low temperatures for the date, including Bismarck ND with a reading of 17 degrees above zero. Low pressure brought snow and sleet to parts of Upper Michigan. (The National Weather Summary)