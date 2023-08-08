Another Nice Day Today

If you enjoyed yesterday, you should enjoy today as well, as it will (mostly) be a repeat of what we saw to start off the week. We should see plenty of sunshine, and highs be similar to what we saw yesterday. If you're hoping for some rain - and many people are - we will have a couple of chances later this week.
Today: Patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a few showers possible in the northwoods late night.
Low: 58 Wind: Light and variable
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-15
We have seen some patchy fog develop overnight last night, but any of that will clear out this morning. Once it does, we'll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day today, with highs pushing into the upper 70s and low 80s - possibly reaching the mid 80s in a few spots. We'll stay mostly clear overnight tonight, although we could see a few showers in the northwoods after midnight. That will lead into our next rain chance, with some scattered showers and storms pushing into the area tomorrow - mainly in the afternoon and evening - no severe weather is expected, but a few storms could produce some brief gusty winds. Highs will again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s - most of us will be a couple of degrees cooler than what we'll see today.
We should clear out again on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be a touch cooler though, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Our next storm system will move in on Friday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers and storms during the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s, thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances.
As we head into the weekend, we will settle down a little bit, but we won't keep the rain chances completely out of the picture. On Saturday we should see a mix of sun and clouds, and while most of us will stay dry, we could see a few isolated showers pop up during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s, and a few showers and storms possible, especially later in the day. We could see a few of those showers linger into Monday as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Tuesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1882 - An August snowstorm was reported by a ship on Lake Michigan. A thick cloud reportedly burst on the decks covering them with snow and slush six inches deep. Snow showers were observed at shore points that day