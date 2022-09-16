Another potentially rainy weekend

The pattern of nice weeks and rainy weekends will continue over the next few days as scattered rain moves into the area. The showers tonight will only be the start of the rain to come as we have multiple rounds of showers and storms likely. Thankfully, most activity will be overnight. Rain totals will range widely as isolated rain and storms will only effect small portions of the state at times. There could be as little as a quarter inch and as much as two inches of rainfall.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 64 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday: More clouds than sun and a bit humid with a 40% chance of scattered daytime rain or thunder.
High: 81 Wind: SSW 5-15
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and storms.
Low: 65
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday. A few peeks of sun possible later in the afternoon.
High: 77
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Dry other than a small chance of rain at night.
High: 78
The scattered rain Friday night may continue into early Saturday morning, however much of the area will likely wake up dry. While there is a high chance of rain, the weekend is not expected to be a wash out. Saturday will be muggy yet again with highs near 80 degrees and rising humidity. The highest chance for rain will fall during the afternoon hours (2-6 PM) with another chance after 10 PM. There is a small chance of severe storms, but the latest update from the storm prediction center remains isolated to southwestern Wisconsin.
Rain Saturday night may continue into Sunday, but only from the morning to midday hours. Expect a few breaks of sunshine late Sunday and nice temperatures in he upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will be nice and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Most of the daytime hours will be dry other than a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the end of our warm late summer weather.
Wednesday of next week will drop to the mid 70s followed by some much cooler air for the start of fall on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Showers and thunderstorms, representing what remained of Hurricane Octave, brought locally heavy rains to California, impeding the drying process for raisins and other crops. Sacramento CA was soaked with 1.53 inches of rain in six hours. At Phoenix AZ, the afternoon high of 107 degrees marked a record seventy-six days with afternoon highs 105 degrees or above. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)