Another round of rain ahead

After a gorgeous start to the week, we are tracking a few more clouds and a chance of rain tomorrow. Most of Tuesday will be dry other than a few showers and storms late. No severe weather is expected. After that, we are tracking some cooler weather that will settle in late this week.
Tonight: A few scattered clouds. Increasing late.
Low: 57 Wind: W to SW 3-5
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered daytime rain and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after sundown.
High: 80 Wind: SW 10-15
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a rain and thunder.
Low: 63
Wednesday: A 30% chance of early morning rain, then becoming partly cloudy and nice.
High: 79
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Chance of rain in the northwoods.
High: 73
We are expecting an increase in clouds late tonight which will lead to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will be cooler in the mid 50s but will be a nice night to open the windows and let cooler air in. Throughout he day on Tuesday there is a small chance of scattered rain pushing in from the northwest which could bring a tenth of an inch or so to the area. Most scattered showers will be in the afternoon, however much of the area should remain dry. A larger (70%) chance of rain will develop late Tuesday into the overnight hours and will be heavier. a half of an inch is likely in spots and there is a good chance of scattered lightning. Fortunately, thunderstorms should be sub severe. The rain may also continue into early Wednesday but shouldn't hold for too long.
Wednesday afternoon will be nice with partly cloudy skies and a developing slight breeze. Highs will sit in the upper 70s, a few degrees cooler than usual. Much cooler weather will settle in after Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of rain in the northwoods on Thursday but much of the area will remain dry.
As of right now the weekend is looking very nice. We are tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry weather until Sunday night. Temperatures will also return to normal this weekend, with highs in the low 80s.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
Pollen count for 7/25/2022 is:
Grass = 0 (Low)
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from central Kansas to western Kentucky and southern Illinois during the day. Thunderstorms produced tennis ball size hail at Union, MO, and winds gusts to 65 mph at Sedalia, MO. Five cities in Washington and Oregon reported record high temperatures for the date. Medford, OR, hit 107 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)