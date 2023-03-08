Another Round of Winter Weather

We're in the midst of a brief quiet stretch of weather, but that will change as we head towards the end of the week - another round of snow will be moving in, with accumulating snow looking likely for most, if not all of us over the next couple of days. Another chance for accumulating snow will arrive for part of the weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy skies.
High: 37 Wind: ESE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 25 Wind: ESE 10-15
Thursday: Mainy cloudy and a bit breezy. A few snow showers possible by late evening, mainly south.
High: 35 Wind: East 10-20
While snow will be heading our way, we should remain quiet for the rest of the day today, although we will see more cloud cover than yesterday. Overall, we'll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s. The cloud cover will stick around into tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. We should keep the snow away during the day, with highs in the low to mid 30s. However, the main area of snow will move in late evening - likely closer to midnight - and continue through the night into Friday morning. During this time frame, we could see around 1-3 inches of snow north of Wausau, and 3-6" of snow to the south, with the heaviest accumulations likely falling towards Adams and Juneau counties. The snow will taper off after the morning hours on Friday, with only a few lingering snow showers in the afternoon. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We should briefly clear out on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs will again top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could see a few snow showers Saturday night, mainly well after midnight, with more light snow at times during the day on Sunday. We could see some light accumulation during the day, however, it will likely not be as heavy as the snow Thursday night. Highs Sunday will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We could see a few snow showers linger into the start of the work week on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. After that, we'll clear out a bit on Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great Wednesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1717: On Fishers Island in Long Island Sound, 1200 sheep were discovered to have been buried under a snow drift for four weeks. When finally uncovered, one hundred sheep were still alive.