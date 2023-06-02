Another Summerlike Weekend

As we head into the weekend, more summerlike weather is in store. The rain will clear out, but there may be an isolated shower on Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the northwoods. For most of us though, the dry weather will return i be sure to drink plenty of fluids and apply ample sunscreen if headed outdoors.
Overnight: Isolated storms ending, then becoming partly to mostly clear.
Low: 60 Wind: ENE ~ 5
Saturday: Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and hot with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
High: 91 Wind: East 5-10
Saturday Night: A stray shower possible early, then scattered clouds.
Low: 62
Sunday: Sunny early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray sprinkle possible.
High: 88
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds and cooler with a chance of showers.
High: 81
Highs will continue to push well into the 80s this afternoon, with most of us topping out in the mid to upper 80s - and like yesterday, we could see a few locations hit 90 degrees. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and like yesterday, we'll see some afternoon showers and storms pop up. Just like yesterday, they will be hit-or-miss - not everyone will see the needed rainfall. However, brief heavy downpours will be possible in some of those storms, and we can't rule out small hail in some of the stronger storms. However, severe weather is not expected.
As we head into the weekend, the heat will stick around. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see sunny skies to start, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers and storms pop up, but most of us will stay dry. We'll see a repeat on Sunday - the only difference is that the temperatures will be a degree or two cooler, with most spots topping out in the mid to upper 80s. However, a few spots could once again make it to 90 degrees.
Our best chance for more widespread rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Showers will be possible at times during the day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll be a bit cooler again on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. We'll keep similar conditions on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and on Thursday as well, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. 80s return on Friday of next week, and there may be a shower as well.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On June 2nd in Weather History: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather across much of the south central U.S. through most of the day and night. Thunderstorms spawned a dozen tornadoes, and there were 123 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 78 mph at Russell KS, and baseball size hail was reported at Denver CO, Cuthbert TX, and in Reeves County TX. Afternoon thunderstorms in southern New England produced wind gusts to 120 mph at Fitchburg, MA, causing five million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)