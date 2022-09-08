Another warm day before storms move in

The warm late summer weather continues as the approaching cold front still has a day or so before it moves into the area. However, today's breezy winds did help with keeping a bit cool if outside for extended periods. Tomorrow will start much the same with bright morning skies but quickly change in the afternoon. The cold front is set to move in Friday afternoon bringing rain and storms not only late Friday, but likely over the weekend as well.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of storms in the far northwoods. (Mainly Ashland and Iron county)
Low: 63 Wind: South around 10
Friday: Some sun early, then increasing clouds with a good chance of showers and storms toward evening and overnight, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms.
Low: 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of scattered showers. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 70
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler yet with a good chance for additional rain.
High: 66
If you live in the northwestern part of the state tonight make sure to watch for a few strong thunderstorms. The storm prediction center has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather tonight for Ashland, Iron, Northern Price, and Western Vilas counties. Storms will most likely stay out of the area but these counties will be close to where thunderstorms are expected to fire. The rest of the area should have a mild night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. However, it wont be long before rain moves in for the rest of the area.
Friday will begin bright and dry but turn cloudy in the afternoon. The cold front will bring showers across the northwoods in the afternoon and a chance of rain and storms to central and southern Wisconsin in the evening and overnight hours. No severe outlook has been issued but there could be a few general thunderstorms. Friday will be our last warm day with a high in the low 80s.
This weekend will much cooler, cloudy, and wet at times. We are tracking multiple rounds of showers so make sure you have your radar handy if expecting to be outdoors. The most likely chance for rain Saturday will be in the morning and midday. The chance for rain on Sunday could be both in the morning and afternoon. Highs on Saturday will sit near 70 or in the upper 60s while Sunday will be even cooler. We are currently forecasting a high of 66 on Sunday but some new model readings indicate highs in the low 60s or even upper 50s.
Rain may continue into Monday morning but should clear by the afternoon. The end of the pattern is still unsettled but it does look like it will turn much nicer early next week. If you need to get any outdoor chores done next week, Tuesday and Wednesday should be nice with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great Thursday and wonderful Friday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
*On this day in weather history:
1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings, and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front produced very heavy rain in the central U.S. Thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon produced five to nine inches of rain around Lincoln NE, with an unofficial total of eleven inches near Holmes Park. Up to six and a half inches of rain soaked northern and western Iowa. Eighty to ninety percent of the homes in Shenandoah IA, where 5.89 inches of rain was received, reported basement flooding. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)